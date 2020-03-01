Lois M. Brugger
Lois M. Brugger, 82, of Council Bluffs, formerly of Norfolk, Neb., passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the Northcrest Living Center in Council Bluffs.
Lois Marie was born February 19, 1938, in Chambers, Neb., to Leo Chris and Dorothy Theresa (Fernholz) Brown. She graduated from Chambers High School.
On April 10, 1958, Lois married Gerald Waldon Brugger at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Wayne, Neb. The couple was blessed with five children: Ervin, Dennis, Terry, Cynthia, and Kimberly. In 1979, the couple divorced. Later that year, Lois began a career at the Goodyear Plant in Norfolk. As one of the first twelve employees hired to start the plant, she worked as a machinist and was a key trainer and mentor to many employees over the years. After retiring in early 2000, she continued to stay active and social during Tuesday Morning Coffee with friends. Lois was the rock to her children. She truly adored her family, and enjoyed spending time with them. Over the years, Lois loved family vacations to such places as Colorado and Ohio. She was also an avid Husker fan.
Lois was preceded in death by parents; siblings, Donald Brown, Robert Brown, and Leona Stockman; nephew Matthew Brown; and grandson Justin Brugger.
She is survived by her children, Ervin (Dorene) Brugger, of Minn., Dennis Brugger, of Fort Collins, Co., Terry Brugger, of Council Bluffs, Cynthia Doffin, of Council Bluffs, Kimberly (Chris) Raulston, of Dayton, Ohio; seven grandchildren; two great-granddaughters; sister-in-law, Billie Brown, of Centerton, Ark.; brother-in-law, Charles Stockman, of Columbus, and many nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial for Lois M. Brugger will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, March 2, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk, Neb. Reverend Scott Schilmoeller will be the celebrant. Interment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday 4 to 7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Vigil Service at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements. Memorials to be directed to the family.
