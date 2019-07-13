Avis M. Buckingham
Avis M. Buckingham, age 84, passed away July 11, 2019.
She was born in Council Bluffs, on August 24, 1934, to the late James and Ruth (Franks) Betts, Sr. Avis retired from Jennie Edmundson Hospital.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Larry Buckingham, Jr.; siblings, Andrew "Bud" Thomas, James Betts, Jr., Charles Betts, Betty Dalton and Kate Skinner.
Avis is survived by her sons, Robert Buckingham, Kip Buckingham (Chris) and George Buckingham (Sandie); grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation is 2 to 4 p.m., on Sunday, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Graveside service is 11 a.m., on Monday, in the Decatur Iowa Cemetery.
