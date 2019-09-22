Sondra J. Budd
Sondra J. Budd, age 80, passed away, at her home, on September 18, 2019.
She was born in Council Bluffs, on February 14, 1939, to the late Berdel and Velma (Burkhart) Taylor. Sondra worked for many years in nursing and home health care.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Deb Drennen; siblings, Larry Taylor and Jodie Taylor; daughter-in-law, Judy Fleming .
Sondra is survived by her sons, Jim Kinney and Bob Kinney; brothers, Greg Taylor (Charlene), Berdel "Junior" Taylor; 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; many other family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, September 29, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m., in the community room, at Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. The family will direct memorials.
