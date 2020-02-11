Diane Leigh Buffum
Diane Leigh Buffum, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Hospice House in Omaha, Neb., after a long illness. She was born February 8, 1954, in Oskaloosa, Iowa, and grew up in Logan, Iowa. She received her associates degree in accounting from AIB in Des Moines, Iowa. She married her late husband, Jim Buffum on April 28, 1974 and raised their children in Council Bluffs. Diane was an accountant for Bonanza for many years before retiring to Heber Springs, Ark., with her beloved husband. There, she was a master gardener and used her talents to add beauty to their property as well as the community. She also enjoyed cross-stitch, painting, and gifting her wonderful crafts to her family.
Diane was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth, and husband, Jim. She is survived by her mother, Rosalie; sisters, Leslie and Pam (Ted); brother, Paul; daughter, Christina (Marc); son, Anthony (Misty); grandsons, Jacob, Jared, and Jason; many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
The family will be hosting a memorial service at a later date per Diane's wishes.
