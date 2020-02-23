Susan L. Burbridge
Susan L. Burbridge, age 66, of Council Bluffs, passed away February 20, 2020, at CHI Mercy Hospital.
Susan was born February 10, 1954, in Estherville, Iowa, to the late Lloyd and Evelyn (Rausch) Libby. She graduated from Estherville High School in 1972. Susan was a driver for MEPS (Military Entrance Processing Station) in Omaha , Neb., and was a member of New Horizon Presbyterian Church.
In addition to her parents, Susan was preceded in death by her husband, Duane Burbridge.
Susan is survived by her daughter, Shelly (Corey) Gaddis, of Sioux Falls, S.D.; sons, Brian (Jessica) Naber, of Des Moines, Iowa, Shane (Shannon) Naber, of New Bern, N.C.; 8 grandchildren; brother, Rick (Cindy) Libby, of Blue Earth, Minn.; beloved dog, "Bernie"; other relatives and many friends.
It was Susan's wish to be cremated and a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
