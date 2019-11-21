Linda K. Burgeson
Linda K. Burgeson, age 80, of Wichita, Kan., passed away November 12, 2019, after an illness of several months.
Linda was born August 1, 1939, in Omaha, Neb., to the late Wayne and Doris (Madison) Kinney. Linda had a long and successful career serving the financial sector of the Medical industry, including her position at York Medical Clinic in York, Neb.
In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her son, Jeremy Burgeson; and her infant daughter, Janet Burgeson.
Linda is survived by husband, Richard Burgeson; son, Joel and Elena Burgeson, of Wichita; daughter, Joanna and Terence Allen, of Atlanta, Ga.; grandson, Nicholas Burgeson, of Wichita; granddaughter, Courtney Allen, of Atlanta; 3 brothers, Wayne and Carmen Kinney, of Council Bluffs, Ward and Kathleen Kinney, of Council Bluffs, Warren and Nancy Kinney, of Underwood, Iowa; sister, Lorane Kinney, of Scottsdale, Ariz.; many nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Life service, Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Maher Funeral Home in Council Bluffs. Burial of her cremated remains, at Fairview Cemetery in Council Bluffs following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials go to Timberlake Ranch Camps, 2709 North S. Road, Marquette, NE 68854 or your favorite charity.
