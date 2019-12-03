Donald E. Burns
and
Gloria B. Burns
Donald E. Burns, age 95, and Gloria B. Burns, age 91, both passed away November 29, 2019, at Midlands Living Center.
Don was born September 10, 1924, in Waukon, Iowa, to the late Leo C. and Florence C. (Quillin) Burns. Gloria was born May 26, 1928, in Strawberry Point, Iowa, to the late William and Margaret (Hines) Carnicle and graduated from Strawberry Point High School.
Don proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy and retired as a truck driver for Janesville Auto Transport Company. Gloria was a homemaker. They both were members of St. Patrick's Catholic Church.
In addition to their parents, Don and Gloria were preceded in death by their daughter, Michelle Burns in 2002; and grandson, Bradley Burns; and many siblings.
They are survived by their son, Kevin Burns; grandson, Travis (Becky) Burns; their great-grandchildren, Emily and Tyler Burns. Don is also survived by his brother and sister, Ray Burns and Ruth Burns; many nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family, Wednesday, 5 to 7 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Funeral service, Thursday, 2 p.m., at the funeral home. Interment, St. Joseph Cemetery. The family will direct memorial contributions.
