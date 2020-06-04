Roger Elwood Busch, passed away May 29, 2020, and was born July 2, 1937. Roger was preceded in death by siblings, Harold, Arlene, Donald, Bernice, and Raymond. He is survived by daughter, Charlotte (Scott) Zeluf; son, Scott Busch and significant other, Carol Hall; and sister, Marilyn. Services will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 South 11th Street, Council Bluffs. Visitation will be at 9 a.m.,, and the funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. Graveside following the funeral service at Graceland Park Cemetery, 4720 South 42nd Street, Omaha, Ne.

