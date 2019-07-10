Dennis E. "Gene" Bussom
Dennis E. Bussom, age 83, passed away July 8, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his twin brother, Perry Bussom; daughter, Laura Huff; and grandson, Mycal Huff.
Gene is survived by his son, Dennis Bussom (Laura Moran); daughters, Arleen Foote and Yvonne Bussom; 5 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Visitation is 2 to 4 p.m., on Sunday, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service is 10 a.m., on Monday, at the funeral home. Interment is in Lewis Township Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.
