Eldred F. Butts, passed away May 26, 2020. Eldred was born January 14, 1926, in Walthill, Neb. He was a WWII Vet and served in the Army Air Corps. He graduated from Missouri Valley High School in 1944. He was preceded in death by parents, Stephen and Gladys (Farrington) Butts; sisters, Phyllis Schroeder and Faye Wiig. Eldred is survived by his wife of 64 years, Janet (Hultman) Butts; sons, Kevin (Joni) and Keith (Christine); daughters, Jan (Steve) and Nancy; 14 grandchildren; his seven great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Feed the Children, at P.O. Box 36, Oklahoma City, OK 73101 or online at the following: feedthechildren.org.

