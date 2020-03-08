Margaret Elaine
"Peggy"
Peterson Camolli
Peggy Camolli, passed peacefully the morning of February 18, 2020.
Born in Council Bluffs, to Kathryn (Glassburner) and Ronald Peterson, Peg was the oldest of seven sisters, with whom she loved to sing and talk! She had the voice of an angel. Entertaining her family and friends, spending long hours sitting around a dining table laughing and talking, was one of her favorite things. She loved opera. She loved her children and grandchildren. She and her husband, Joe (Camolli) Hotchkiss, were avid fans and regular subscribers at the Met in New York City, N.Y.
A graduate of the University of Iowa, Peggy taught elementary school before moving to New York. Peg and Joe built a successful printing company, Aubrion Press, in N.Y., serving such clients as Continental Insurance Company, and McGraw Hill. After retiring from their business, they relocated to the sunshine of Florida.
Peg is survived by her husband, Joe; her sisters, Ellie Peterson (Terry Lindquist), Kathy (Paul) Szopa, Barbara (Dan) Camille, Janet Peterson (Leon Spies), Elizabeth Eisenstadt, and Signe (Rick) Garnitz; her children, Andrea Helander, Ty Matthews; grandchildren, Lucas, Kate and Lily Helander, and Patrick and Alex Matthews; her step-son, Joe (Linda) Camolli; step-grachildren, Joe and Paul Camolli, Bo, David and Amber Harris.
A Celebration of Peg's Life, will be scheduled for friends and family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials for Peg can be made to the Noonan Syndrome Foundation at: www.teamnoonan.org or to The Metropolitan Opera: www.metopera.org.
