Judith L. "Judy" Camp, age 75, of Council Bluffs, passed away peacefully, at her home, on May 4, 2020. Judy was born August 6, 1944, in Albany, Mo., to the late Lawrence and Maxine (Monger) Sorenson. She graduated from North Kansas City High School in 1962 and shortly after graduation married Dale Camp, on May 26, 1962, in Nashua, Mo. They were blessed with their only child, Deborah. Judy was the personnel manager at Kmart for 20 plus years, retiring in 1998. She was a member of Church of Christ -McPherson Ave. In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Steven Kinney; sister, Nancy Atalla; and brother, Bill Sorenson. Judy is survived by her husband of nearly 58 years, Dale Camp; daughter, Deborah (Roger) Elam, all of Council Bluffs; grandchildren, Jonathan Kinney, Jessica Kinney, Cassandra Kinney; great-grandchildren, Kate Kinney, Kara Kinney, Gabriel Kinney, Maya Kinney, Mia Kinney; nieces and nephews. Open visitation, Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Private family funeral on Friday, at the funeral home. Interment, Garner Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance, 8737 Colesville Rd., Suite 400, Silver Springs, MD 20910.
Service information
May 7
Visitation
Thursday, May 7, 2020
8:00AM-5:00PM
Cutler-O'Neill Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
