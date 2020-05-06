Judith L. "Judy" Camp, age 75, of Council Bluffs, passed away peacefully, at her home, on May 4, 2020. Judy was born August 6, 1944, in Albany, Mo., to the late Lawrence and Maxine (Monger) Sorenson. She graduated from North Kansas City High School in 1962 and shortly after graduation married Dale Camp, on May 26, 1962, in Nashua, Mo. They were blessed with their only child, Deborah. Judy was the personnel manager at Kmart for 20 plus years, retiring in 1998. She was a member of Church of Christ -McPherson Ave. In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Steven Kinney; sister, Nancy Atalla; and brother, Bill Sorenson. Judy is survived by her husband of nearly 58 years, Dale Camp; daughter, Deborah (Roger) Elam, all of Council Bluffs; grandchildren, Jonathan Kinney, Jessica Kinney, Cassandra Kinney; great-grandchildren, Kate Kinney, Kara Kinney, Gabriel Kinney, Maya Kinney, Mia Kinney; nieces and nephews. Open visitation, Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Private family funeral on Friday, at the funeral home. Interment, Garner Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance, 8737 Colesville Rd., Suite 400, Silver Springs, MD 20910.

To send flowers to the family of Judith Camp, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

May 7
Visitation
Thursday, May 7, 2020
8:00AM-5:00PM
Cutler-O'Neill Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.