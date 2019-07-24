Ruth Elinor Campbell
Ruth Elinor Campbell, 94, long time resident of Crescent, Iowa, passed away July 11, 2019, in Noble, Okla.
Ruth was born in Council Bluffs, and spent most of her life as a resident of the Crescent area. She worked many years at Fairmont Ice-cream and Brockman's Cafe, and was an avid baker who shared her baked goods with many. Ruth was loved by many, and will be greatly missed. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lester Campbell Sr., in 1990.
Survivors include 1 daughter, Vikki (Gary) Jungferman, of Noble; 2 sons, Lester Jr. (Deb) Campbell, of Crescent, and Michael (Jackie) Campbell, of Poteet, Texas; 1 sister, Bev Armstrong, of Council Bluffs; 9 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Private family memorial service to be held at a later date.
