James A. Cannon, passed away June 9, 2020, and was born November 23, 1950. James, Jim, Jimmy, Uncle Jim, CSM Jim, Babe, Boo Boo, Mr C, Grandpa, Dad. No matter who you were, you called him whatever felt right. His was a life defined by loving service to others giving freely of his time to friends, family, coworkers, and strangers in need. He volunteered at schools, non-profits, and church never for recognition, often to the credit of others. He was preceded in death by parents, Gentry and Marian Cannon; sister, Nadine Redd; brother, Michael "Frank" Cannon. He is survived by wife, Connie; sons, Jason (Andrea), Cristopher, Shawn (Joplyn) Cannon; grandchildren, Elijah, Eliana, Elinora, Elira, Addisyn, Seann, Keller, Daniel and Lincoln; brother, Robert Cannon; sister, Sandy (Gary) Petry; nieces, nephews, family, friends and countless others blessed by his strength, kindness, and humor. Service, Monday, 11 a.m.,, at the First Church of the Nazarene. Visitation, Sunday, 2 to 5 p.m., at the Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Memorials may be directed to Council Bluffs First Church of the Nazarene, Pottawattamie Arts Culture Entertainment (PACE), or Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging.
Service information
Jun 15
Funeral Service
Monday, June 15, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
First Church of the Nazarene
2600 Avenue A
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
2600 Avenue A
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Jun 14
Visitation
Sunday, June 14, 2020
2:00PM-5:00PM
2:00PM-5:00PM
Cutler-O'Neill Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
