Michael James Caparelli
Michael J. Caparelli, passed away peacefully on August 30, 2019, at Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla, Calif., after a brave and determined battle with stage 4 cancer.
Michael was born on July 15, 1952, to Louie and Virginia Caparelli. He was the first born of 6 children and raised in Council Bluffs. Growing up he spent summers working as a farm hand for his Uncle Tom in South Dakota, always remembering these experiences fondly and crediting them for his great work ethic and strong grip. Inspired by another Uncle, Joe, who was a pharmacist, Michael graduated from the University of Iowa with a Bachelor's Degree in Science and Pharmacy in 1975.
While attending school he met his one and only, Rachel Hegland. They married May 28, 1977. Shortly after that, they packed their cars and drove out to San Diego, Calif., and have lived here ever since. Michael enjoyed his career as a Pharmacist in the San Diego area for over 40 years. His favorite part of the job was the connections he made with customers and coworkers at Point Loma Pharmacy, Tierrasanta Drug, Rite-Aid and finally OptumRx.
Michael considered his family to be his proudest personal accomplishment, raising 3 children with Rachel and 2 grandchildren whom he adored. His family was always a priority.
Michael spent his time working on projects around the house, building and fixing things. He always had his own checklist to complete. He loved going to concerts, attending plays and traveling with Rachel. He treasured his grandsons, spending many hours playing with trains, teaching them about tools and reading to them. Every week, Mike was excited for Saturday bike rides and coffee with the "Chain Gang". He had a weakness for gelato, often "sneaking" a bowl of it before bed. He loved being outside, taking pictures, and sunset walks along the beach with his dog, Mia. He could not stand idle time, always wanting to learn new things, bettering himself and others. Mike was always interested to learn other's life stories, often making new acquaintances feel like old friends.
Michael was always positive, optimistic, kind and respectful to others. He had a strong sense of faith and dedicated his life to serving his church, Our Mother of Confidence. Michael was an active and devoted parishioner; his faith was evident to anyone who interacted with him. He lived his life by the motto "treat others as you want them to treat you".
Michael is survived by his wife of 42 years, Rachel; children, Cara (Anthony), Kathryn and Mark; grandchildren, Rowan and Austin; parents, Louie and Virginia; siblings, Patti, Mary Kay, Jeanne, Louie and David; many other relatives, friends, coworkers and his loyal dog, Mia.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society or a cancer research organization of your choice. Or, get outside and enjoy something active, like a bike ride or walk along the beach.
Funeral services are scheduled at Our Mother of Confidence Church, 3131 Governor Drive, San Diego, CA 92122, with Rosary and visitation on September 13, 2019, at 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass on September 14, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., followed by a Celebration of Michael's Life in the assembly hall at Our Mother of Confidence immediately after the ceremony. Light snacks and refreshments will be served.
