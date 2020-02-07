Dorothy L. "Dot"
Capel-Burleigh
Dorothy L. "Dot" Capel-Burleigh, lifelong resident of Council Bluffs, passed away February 5, 2020, in Council Bluffs, at CHI Mercy Hospital.
She was born on November 8, 1922, at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs, to the late George and Leona (Hotchkiss) Steppuhn. Dorothy was the owner of Dot Real Estate, Inc. from 1961 to 2009 and owner of Capel Apartments. She started her real estate business in 1961. Prior to that, beginning in 1948, she worked in the family-owned construction company. Dot was active in the local, state and national Realtors Association. She was president of the local in 1978 and Realtor of the Year in 1980. Dot served as head of the Multiple Listing Service (M.L.S.) and was active on the state level, serving on the legislative committee, professional standards committee and the board of directors.
Dot was a member of New Horizon Presbyterian Church, formerly Grace Presbyterian, where she sang in the choir and was active in the Mariners. Before that, she belonged to Bethany Church and taught Sunday School, sang in the choir and supervised several Vacation Bible Schools.
Dorothy attended a two-room grade school with eight grades at Lewis #2, off of what is now Valley View Drive. She walked to and from school, one mile each way, on a dirt road. Dorothy graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1941. As a junior and senior, she was named to the National Honor Society. Later in life, she belonged to Business and Professional Women and was active in the Pearl Harbor Survivors Association. She was a member of the D.O.E.S. (Elks), American Legion and VFW Auxiliaries. Dot served on the Casino Committee and the Rental Housing Committee and was a Brownie Troop leader. She always loved Council Bluffs. Her husbands and family always came first. She loved to travel throughout the continental United States and Hawaii.
Dot was preceded in death by her parents; two wonderful husbands, Thomas H. Capel (1922 to 1986) and Lindley W. Burleigh (1921 to 2011); two sons, Thomas, and a new born son; sister, Mildred L. Slawson; brother, Robert Steppuhn and stepson, James Burleigh. She is survived by three sons, Robert B. (Julie) Frieze, of Hallandale, Fla., Timothy J. (Christi) Capel, Philip E. (Beth) Capel, all of Council Bluffs; two daughters, Karen S. Russell, of Council Bluffs, Georgia (Francis) Gangle, of N.C.; her 19 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; stepdaughter, Linda Burleigh, of San Diego, Calif.; three step-grandsons; two step-great-grandsons; as well as numerous nephews, nieces, close friends and many other people she knew and loved.
Visitation with the family, Sunday, 3 to 5 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Funeral service, Monday, 2 p.m., at the funeral home. Interment, Memorial Park Cemetery with a lunch following at Pizza King. Memorial contributions may be sent to the American Cancer Society, American Heart Association or New Horizon Presbyterian Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.