Charles Evans "Chuck"
Carlson
Charles Evans "Chuck" Carlson, age 78, of Council Bluffs, entered into heaven on Monday, September 9, 2019.
Chuck was born on October 5, 1940, and raised in Des Moines, Iowa. After graduating from Des Moines East High School, he joined the United States Air Force. Following his military career, he earned a degree from The American Institute of Business. He married Rose Marie Swanson and resided in Marshalltown, Iowa. They eventually moved and settled in Council Bluffs. He had a lengthy, successful career as an insurance salesman for AAA in which he won several awards. He also worked and retired as an electronics salesman from Nebraska Furniture Mart.
Chuck was an avid fisherman and treasured every fishing trip with his dad, brother, and brother-in-law. He was also a big football fan and loved to dance. Chuck had a great appreciation of wildlife and was especially fond of ducks. He was a member of the Council Bluffs Lions Club for many years. He was also an active, long time member of the American Legion Post #2, Council Bluffs and served time as a Commander in 1992/1993.
He is preceded in passing by his wife, Rose Marie Carlson; parents, Albert and Grace Carlson; younger brother, Bill Carlson.
He is survived by his children, son, Andrew Carlson, of Council Bluffs; daughter, Debbie Carlson, of Danville, Calif.; son, Bart Carlson; and daughter-in-law, JoAnn Carlson, of Omaha Neb.; his 3 grandchildren, Jacquelynne, Dylan and Alec Carlson; his sister, Wilma Letz; brother-in-law, Larry Letz; sister-in-law, Dixie Carlson; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other family and friends.
A Celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at the American Legion Post #2, 716 S. 4th Street, Council Bluffs, at 11.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.