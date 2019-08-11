Steven Paul Carlson
Steven Paul Carlson, age 51, of Council Bluffs, passed away on August 7, 2019.
He was born in Council Bluffs, on March 20, 1968, to Dennis and Diane (Rohrberg) Carlson. Steven enjoyed 4-wheeling, driving semi trucks and tractors, and spending time with his granddaughter.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dennis and grandparents.
He is survived by his daughter, Krysta Carlson; son, Nicholas Carlson; granddaughter, Kaleigha; mother, Diane Carlson; brothers, Dave and Sandy Carlson, Jeff and Debbie Carlson; sister, Cheryl and Chris Casson; nephews, Ethan, Billy, Alex, Andy, Mikey; niece, Wendy; aunts; uncles; family and friends.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 13, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service is 10 a.m., on Wednesday, August 14, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 4 Valley View Dr., Council Bluffs. Interment is in the Garner Township Cemetery. Memorials can be directed to the family.
