Patricia Ann "Pat" Carroll
Patricia Ann "Pat" Carroll, age 94, passed away November 27, 2019, at Midlands Living Center. Pat was born, November 15, 1925, in Huron, S. D., one of eleven children and graduated from high school there. She was united in marriage to Kenneth C. "Red" Carroll on June 17, 1950, and to this union sons, Steve, Kevin and Randy, were born. Pat's working career consisted of John Hancock Insurance, Kilpatrick's Dept. Store, Wilson Junior High and R.L. Dick Green Insurance. Pat was a longtime member of Corpus Christi Parish - Holy Family Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Edmund and Josephine Walsh; 7 brothers; 3 sisters and husband, Kenneth on 4-18-2010.
Survivors include sons, Steve and wife Georgia, of Bellingham, Wash.; Kevin and wife Sue, of Prescott, Ariz.; Randy and wife Shannon, of Omaha, Neb.; grandchildren, Kristen Chandler, Lynann Escatel, Guadalupe Escatel, Andrew Carroll, Mitch Brown, Nicole Carroll, Daniel Carroll, Aubrey Carroll; many nieces and nephews.
Holy Family Parish Rosary Tuesday 4 p.m. Visitation with family 6 to 8 p.m., with wake service at 7 p.m., all at funeral home. Mass of Christian burial Wednesday 10:30 a.m. at Corpus Christi-Holy Family Church. Interment St. Joseph Cemeetry with a luncheon to follow back at Holy Family. Memorials to Parkinsons Foundation preferred.
