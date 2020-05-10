Hailey Nicole Carson, age 21, passed away April 25, 2020, at her residence. Hailey was born June 20, 1998, in Council Bluffs, to Tom and Jean (O'Grady) Carson and attended Iowa Western Community College. She is preceded in death by her grandfathers, Bernard "Buck" O'Grady and Larry Carson. Hailey is survived by her mother, Jean Carson; father, Tom Carson; brother, Daniel Carson; grandmothers, Isabelle O'Grady and Sandra Carson; extended O'Grady and Carson family; many friends. Private family funeral, Monday, at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. Livestream of funeral, 3 p.m., Monday, on the funeral home's website.

