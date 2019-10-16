Lenus L.
"Lenny"
Carstens
Lenus L. "Lenny" Carstens, age 76, of Council Bluffs, passed away October 13, 2019, at CHI Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha, Neb.
He was born on June 29, 1943.
A Celebration of Lenny's Life will be held in late November. Memorials are suggested to University of Iowa Children's Hospital.
