Lenus Lee "Lenny" Carstens
Lenus Lee "Lenny" Carstens, age 76, passed away October 13, 2019, at CHI-Bergan Mercy Hospital.
Lenny was born June 29, 1943, in Manning, Iowa, to Harry and Blondina Carstens. Lenny graduated from Manning Community High School in 1961 and entered the Army in 1964 where he served in Germany during the Vietnam War. Lenny worked for 30 years as a Federal Protective Officer for Homeland Security in Omaha and for 15 years for the U.S. Marshals Service before retiring in 2015. Lenny's great joys were rooting for the Iowa Hawkeyes, his love for animals, his many enduring friendships, and his cherished grandchildren.
Lenny was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Karen Wiebers; and his infant grandson John Faust Jr.
Lenny is survived by his wife, Sheryl; his daughter, Jill Faust (John); his grandchildren, Catie Lightfoot (Dylan), Joe Faust and Caroline Faust; his brother, Kenard Carstens (Vicki); his nephews and nieces and a host of
extended family and beloved friends.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring, Bayliss Park Chapel with visitation beforehand at 1 p.m. A luncheon will follow at the Walnut Hill Reception Center, 1350 E. Pierce St. A private family burial will take place at a later date. Memorials may
be offered to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital Fund
and the Midlands Humane Society of Council Bluffs.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.