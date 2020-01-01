Ronald W. Case
Ronald W. Case, age 70, passed away December 21, 2019.
He was born on September 3, 1949, to Richard and Geneva (Maness) Case, in Hamburg, Iowa. He graduated from South High School with the class of 1967. He was a mechanic for 53 years, 26 or more of those years at Leach Camper Sales. He and his siblings grew up in the Wildwood Christian Church in Papillion, Neb.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his loving wife, Deborah Case; children, Chad Case (Heidi), Chellie Lowman, Lori Goodman (Bob); grandchildren, Heather Bell, Tyler Lowman (Jessica), Jakob Dotterer, Lauren Sealey, Cedric Case, Lukas Goodman, Harper Case, Adam Goodman, Haidyn Case; great-grandchildren, Jeremy, Heath, Aoife, Rylee, Eleanor; sisters, Linda Richmond (Norris), Eileen Doolittle (Wendell); aunt, Dorothy Wilmot; nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.
Memorial service is Saturday, January 4, 2019, 10 a.m., at the Northwest Christian Church, 32nd Street and Avenue C in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
