Helen C. "Tommie" Casson, age 92, of Neola, Iowa, passed away April 13, 2020, at Bethany Lutheran Home, in Council Bluffs. Helen was born March 20, 1928, in Minden, Iowa, to the late Patrick John and Mary C. (Masker) McDonald. She graduated from St. Joseph High School, Neola in 1945 and from Omaha School of Beauty. Helen married Harold Casson on May 11, 1949, in Neola. They were blessed with 10 children. Helen was a beautician for many years, owning Helen's Beauty Shop. She was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Neola. In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Casson in 1992; sisters, Marie Mortensen, Phyllis Burke and Katie Roane; brothers, Emmett, Cletus, Francis and Jack McDonald. Helen is survived by her 10 children, Colleen (Jim) Garafalo, of Burlington, Ken., Sandra (Kent) Hoxie, of Council Bluffs, Steven (Connie) Casson, of Council Bluffs, Denise (Tony) Holzinger, of Manitowoc, Wis., Janelle (Mark) Finken, of Missouri Valley, Iowa, Lynette (Dan) Masker, of Underwood, Iowa, Melanie (Jim) Berg, Jeffrey Casson, all of Neola, Shelley (Sam) Elias, of Overland Park, Kan., and Lisa Casson-Marcantonio, of Underwood, Iowa; 26 grandchildren, and 23 great-grandchildren; sister, Loretta Stinn, of Neola; sisters-in-law, Shirley and Angela McDonald; many nieces and nephews. Private family visitation on Thursday, at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Private family graveside and burial, Friday, in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Neola. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Memorials are suggested to St. Patrick's Catholic Church.
