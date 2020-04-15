Helen (Tommie) McDonald Casson, age 92, of Neola, Iowa, passed away April 13, 2020, at Bethany Lutheran Nursing Home. Helen was born March 20, 1928, to Patrick John and Mary Catherine McDonald, in Neola. She graduated from St. Joseph's High School in Neola and later attended beauty school. Helen was married to Harold Casson on May 11, 1949, at St. Patrick's Church in Neola where she was a lifelong member. They were blessed with a family of ten children. Harold and Helen were married for 43 years before Harold passed away in 1992. In addition to her parents; and husband, Harold; Helen is preceded in death by her sisters, Marie Mortensen, Phyllis Burke and Katie Roane; and her brothers, Emmet (Bud), Cletus, Francis (Mickey), Jack and Jerry McDonald. Helen is survived by her ten children, Colleen (Jim) Garafalo, of Burlington, Ken., Sandy (Kent) Hoxie, of Council Bluffs, Steve (Connie), of Council Bluffs, Denise (Tony) Holzinger, of Manitowoc, Wis., Janelle (Mark) Finken, of Missouri Valley, Iowa, Lynette (Dan) Masker, of Underwood, Iowa, Melanie (Jim) Berg, of Neola, Jeff, of Neola, Shelley (Sam) Elias, of Overland Park, Kan., and Lisa Casson-Marcantonio, of Underwood, Iowa. She is also survived by 26 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren; as well as her sister, Loretta (Toots) Stinn and many other brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, and close friends. Helen often said, "What would you have in life if you didn't have family?" For this she was blessed with much, and her family was the joy of her life. She enjoyed nothing more than large gatherings with her kids and grandkids and loved to laugh often. Those that knew Helen well called her "Tommie". She enjoyed spending time with these close friends, from happy hour visits with Toots and Katie, to get-togethers with friends and relatives. The Casson house was a gathering place for friends and relatives over the years and Helen made everyone feel welcomed there. Throughout her 92 years, Helen was still fun to be around. Helen operated Helen's Beauty Shop at the house for many years of her life while raising her children, but she also became an accomplished china painter later in life. She will be remembered as one of a great generation of women. She was filled with love for her family, a zest for life, an incredible toughness, and a deep faith in God. We are comforted in knowing she is reunited again with Dad in Heaven. She will be remembered as a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, and will be greatly missed. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Private graveside burial will be held Friday, April 17, 2020, at 11 a.m., at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Neola.
