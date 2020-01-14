Wayne L. Casson
Wayne L. Casson, 72 years, of Treynor, Iowa, passed away January 11, 2020.
He was born in Council Bluffs, on July 17, 1947, to the late Walter and Lillian Casson and he was the youngest of 10 children. Wayne graduated from Underwood High School in 1965, and proudly served in the United States Army. He then went into farming and married Susan (Tiarks) Casson on May 23, 1970.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Bill and Walter, Jr.; sisters, Beverly Andersen and Leta Hoffman.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Susan Casson; his children, Traci Black (Larry), Dana Putnam (Scott); Scott Casson; grandchildren, Casey, Allison, Taylor, Makenzie, Paige and Lilley; siblings, Weslie Casson (Dory), Marie Christensen, Eileen Grobe, Evelyn Wild and Janet McKern; sister-in-law, Kathy Casson; and brother-in-law, Andy Andersen; many nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
Masonic services will be held Wednesday, evening at 5 p.m., followed by visitation until 8 p.m., at the Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held Thursday, 10 a.m., also at the funeral home. Inurnment will be in the Hardin Township Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.
