Kathryn A. "Kathy" Castillo, age 76, of Council Bluffs, passed away peacefully at her home on May 3, 2020. Kathy was born July 6, 1943, in Council Bluffs, to the late Harland and Janet (Stranathan) Hendrix. She graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1961 and earned her Associate's Degree from IWCC in 1989. Kathy was an early education teacher at Lakeview School, IWCC and owned and operated Little Red Hen Pre-School. She was a member of First Baptist Church and a volunteer for Philip's Cupboard. In addition to her parents, Kathy was preceded in death by her brothers, Bob and Dick Hendrix and sister, Shirlimae Barnes. Kathy is survived by her two daughters, Alisa (Joe Innis) Castillo, of Lombard, Ill., Diana Castillo, of Raytown, Mo.; granddaughters, Sierra and Tiana Innis; nieces and nephews. Memorial service and burial will be held later this month. Memorial contributions are suggested to Philip's Cupboard.
