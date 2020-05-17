Kathryn A. "Kathy" Castillo Kathryn A. "Kathy" Castillo, age 76, of Council Bluffs, passed away peacefully at her home on May 3, 2020. Reflections of Life Ceremony, Wednesday, 1 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Inurnment in the Silver City Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to Philip's Cupboard.
