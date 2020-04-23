Ted Cates, of Council Bluffs, passed away April 18, 2020, and was born in Big Cabin, Okla., on June 3, 1938. He was preceded in death by wife, Wilma; mother, Amanda; father, Elmer; brothers, Tom, Floyd, and Harry; sisters, Stella and Louise. Ted is survived by children, Cassandra Price (Dana), Sheila Overman (Jim), and Ted Cates (Rebecca); brother, Darrell Cates; sister, Carol Kahl; ten grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Family burial, Calhoun Cemetery in Missouri Valley, Iowa. Memorials are suggested to National Multiple Sclerosis Society online: at the following: nationalmssociety.org, or 10888 West Dodge Road, Omaha, NE 68154.

To plant a tree in memory of Ted Cates as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.