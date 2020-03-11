Betty J. Caughey
Betty J. Caughey, age 92, passed away at her home, on March 9, 2020.
She was born in Council Bluffs, on October 14, 1927, to the late Thorvald and Carrie (Nelsen) Hansen.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dale F. Caughey; brother, Gerald Hansen.
Betty is survived by her children, Bob Caughey (Tami), Jill Hermsen (Scott), Janet Hunt, Kelly Stuckey (Mark); brother, Ron Hansen (Marlene); eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Memorial service is 1 p.m., on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Inurnment is in the Ridgewood Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.