Edith A. Cavanaugh, age 95, passed away May 11, 2020, at the Life Care Center of Elkhorn, Neb. Edith was born in Council Bluffs, on February 20, 1925, to the late Elmer and Viola Wooldridge and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School. She worked in sales for the JC Penney Company and was a founding member of Queen of the Apostles Church, in Council Bluffs. Edith is preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Diane; her husbands, John "Jack" Cavanaugh and Leo Cavanaugh; brother, John Wooldridge. Survivors include son, David Cavanaugh, of Omaha, Neb.; grandsons, Mitch and Dan Swain; great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Alan Swain; and sister-in-law, Alta Mae Cavanaugh. Private family Mass of Christian Burial, Friday, 10:30 a..m., at Corpus Christi-Queen of Apostles Church. Interment, St. Joseph Cemetery.
