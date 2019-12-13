Jimmy A. Cavanaugh
Jimmy A. Cavanaugh, 83, of Council Bluffs, passed away on November 20, 2019.
He was born in Atlantic, Iowa, to the late George and Mabelle (Andersen) Cavanaugh. He graduated from Atlantic High School in 1954. Jim married the love of his life, Josephine "Jo" Jagger on September 13, 1956. They were blessed with 3 children and remained together for 62 years. He worked for Bemis Bags Inc. and was an active member of First Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Jo in June of this year; brothers, George and Edward.
Jim is survived by his son, Mark (Peggy) Cavanaugh; daughters, Diana (Fred) Turnbeaugh and Vicki Cavanaugh; sisters, Rosalie (Lloyd) Cron and Rita Ford; 9 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Visitation is Saturday, December 14, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home. Memorial service is Sunday, December 15, 2019, at 1 p.m., at the funeral home. A lunch will follow. Private Burial at North Grove Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to First Baptist Church of Council Bluffs.
