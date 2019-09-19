Charlene Chadwick
Charlene Chadwick, age 77, of Omaha, Neb., passed away September 17, 2019, at Hillcrest Shadow Lake in Papillion, Neb.
Charlene was born May 16, 1942, in Council Bluffs to the late Charles and Arlene (Dray) Williams. She graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1960 and attended Northwest Missouri State for one year. Charlene married Robert D. Chadwick on July 28, 1962, in Council Bluffs. They were blessed with 2 sons, Steven and Jeffrey. Charlene was the 4 state area controller for H&R Block Tax Services for 15 years, retiring in 2001. She was a member of St. Thomas Lutheran Church in Omaha. Charlene is survived by her husband of 57 years, Robert Chadwick, of Omaha; sons, Steven (Melissa) Chadwick, of Columbus, Ga., Jeffrey (Karen) Chadwick, of Chicago, Ill.; grandsons, Ryan Chadwick, of Omaha, Dylan Chadwick, of Chicago; brother, Gary (Myrna) Williams, of Kansas City, Mo.; nieces and nephews. Funeral service, Saturday, 1 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment, Ridgewood Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.