Weather Alert

...LOCALLY HEAVY RAIN AND FLOOD POTENTIAL INTO THURSDAY... .A NEARLY STATIONARY SURFACE BOUNDARY WILL PROVIDE A FOCUS FOR STORMS TONIGHT INTO THURSDAY. STORMS ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE IN COVERAGE OVERNIGHT ALONG THE BOUNDARY AND WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FROM PARTS OF EASTERN NEBRASKA INTO WESTERN IOWA INTO THURSDAY MORNING. ABUNDANT MOISTURE WILL BE AVAILABLE WITH THE STORMS ALONG WITH THE POTENTIAL FOR STORMS REPEATEDLY MOVING OF THE SAME AREA. DUE TO THE ONGOING FLOODING AND POTENTIAL FOR LOCALLY HEAVY RAIN WITH THE FRONT, A FLOOD WATCH IS IN EFFECT TO RAISE AWARENESS THAT IF HEAVY RAINS DEVELOP, ADDITIONAL FLOODING AND FLASH FLOODING MAY OCCUR. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF IOWA AND NEBRASKA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN IOWA, FREMONT, HARRISON, MILLS, MONONA, MONTGOMERY, POTTAWATTAMIE, AND SHELBY. IN NEBRASKA, BURT, CASS, DOUGLAS, OTOE, SARPY, AND WASHINGTON. * THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * THUNDERSTORMS CAPABLE OF PRODUCING LOCALLY HEAVY RAINFALL AND REPEATED DEVELOPMENT OF STORMS OVER THE SAME AREA COULD LEAD TO LOCALLY HEAVY RAINS. SOME 1 TO 2 INCH RAINFALL RATES PER HOUR ARE POSSIBLE. * SOME RIVERS ARE ALREADY IN FLOOD AND ADDITIONAL RAINFALL WOULD EXACERBATE ONGOING FLOODING. IN ADDITION, LOCALLY HEAVY RAINS COULD LEAD TO RAPID RISES OF SMALL STREAMS, FLOODING OF LOW LYING AREAS AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS AND FLASH FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON CURRENT FORECASTS. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP. &&