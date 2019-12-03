James
Bradford Chambers
James Bradford Chambers, age 63, passed away November 27, 2019, in Omaha, Neb.
Brad was born in Ft. Belvoir, Va., on October 7, 1956. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1977 to 1981. Brad was a traffic engineer for MAPA, Alfred Benesch and finally for Olsson & Associates.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Louise Chambers in 2009. He is survived by his father, James E. Chambers (Mary); sister, Karen Cobb (Lee); niece, Kristin Suhi (Ryan); nephew, Michael Cobb; great-niece, Sophie and great-nephew, Asher; other relatives and friends.
Visitation with the family, Wednesday, 5 to 7 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Funeral service, Thursday, 10:30 a.m., at the First United Methodist Church in Shenandoah, Iowa. Interment, Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah. Memorials are suggested to Dialysis Clinic, Inc. or the American Heart Association.
