Karen A. Chambers
Karen A. Chambers, age 76, passed away January 5, 2020.
She was born in Council Bluffs, January 18, 1943, to the late John and Helen (Wohlers) Jungquist. Karen graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School with the class of 1961 and then attended nurses training at Clarkson College of Nursing. She retired from Jennie Edmundson after 42 years of service.
Karen is survived by her husband of 54 years, John Chambers; children, Chris Chambers (Kim), Sarah Chambers; grandchildren, Cameron Chambers, Ashlyn Howard and Taylor Howard; sister, Ann Naylor (Kevin); niece, Mary Elizabeth Walker (Dale).
Memorial service is 5 p.m., on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. There will be open visitation with family after the memorial service until 7 p.m. Memorials are suggested to Shriner's Hospital.
