Martha Jean Dorland Chambers
Martha Jean Dorland Chambers, age 92, of McClelland, Iowa, passed away peacefully June 20, 2019, in Denver, Colo., with family at her side.
Martha was born March 21, 1927, in Council Bluffs. Following her mother's death in 1930, she was brought up with steadfast devotion from her 2 older sisters, and older brother. She graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School, in Council Bluffs, in 1944. From there, she enrolled in Jennie Edmundson School of Nursing, under a WWII era United States Army grant. She completed nursing training in 1948 and spent the following year working in Jennie Edmundson Hospital's Obstetrics Department.
On March 9, 1950, she married Arthur John Chambers, her loving husband of 63 years, with whom she was blessed to have 3 children. Martha was an active partner in managing the farm on which she and her husband built a successful career raising crops and hogs, among other livestock. She enjoyed tending her garden and the many stray cats that were warmly welcomed and cared for on her farm. She was deeply involved in the missions of Mount Hope United Methodist Church and served as a district officer for the national organization United Methodist Women. She enjoyed traveling with her husband after their retirement. In 2014, following her husband's death, she moved to Denver, to be close to family.
Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur John Chambers; father, Aubrey Dorland; mother, Harriet Buchanan Dorland; step-mother, Lena Tyler Dorland; and siblings, Arthur Dorland, Lois McManus Miller and Irene Zita.
She is survived by her children, Wanda Coleman (Jeff Coleman), Fred Chambers (Jo Chambers) and Phillip Chambers (Laurie Cahill); and grandchildren, Chris Chambers, Erin Coleman and Conor Coleman.
Visitation and meal will be offered at Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home, Friday, August 2, 2019, from 5 to 7 pm. An informal Remembrance, will be from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Burial will be at Hardin Cemetery, McClelland, Iowa. Memorial contributions can be made to Mount Hope United Methodist Church or the charity of your choice.
