Terry D. Childers
Terry D. Childers, age 71, passed away January 18, 2020.
He was born in Nebraska City, Neb., on August 26, 1948, to the late John and Mary (Newton) Childers. Terry graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School with the class of 1966. He joined the Navy and served during the Vietnam War. Terry then had a long and distinguished career in the United States Army. He retired after 26 years at the rank of Sergeant Major and has earned many medals and citations.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jim Holcomb, and sister, Linda Pleake.
Terry is survived by his wife of 49 years, Beverly Childers; sons, Scott Childers and Kenneth Childers (Tammy); brother, Bill Childers (Carolyn); sister, Cherlyn McHenry (Arthur); grandchildren, Angie, Keaton and Klahrisa Childers and William, Dylan, Cody, Nick and Tyler Arndt; nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other family and friends.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m., on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service is 10 a.m. on Wednesday at the Open Door Baptist Church — 2701 Avenue N, in Council Bluffs. Interment is in Cedar Lawn Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Open Door Baptist Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.