Dorus B. "Doad" Childs
Dorus B. "Doad" Childs, of Reeds Spring, Mo., son of Chester and Caroline (Aldinger) Childs, was born December 19, 1926, in Council Bluffs, and departed this life on July 20, 2019, at the age of 92.
Doad had lived in the area for 43 years, moving to Reeds Spring from Council Bluffs. He was a Mason, member of the New Testament Christian Church of Reeds Spring, and a Table Rock Chamber Community Service Award Recipient. Doad and his wife, Marilyn were instrumental in helping form 2 Christian Churches in the Table Rock area, First Christian Church Kimberling City, Mo., and New Testament Christian Church Reeds Spring, and they owned and operated the Emporium Furniture Store in Kimberling City.
The following are excerpts of when he was inducted into the Missouri Professional Auctioneers Association Hall of Fame in 2016: "This auctioneer's quick wit and infectious smile draw people to him like flies to a cowpie on the farm he helped his father run while growing up. He enjoyed participating in the theatrical department while in school. He was a senior Deacon, Worshipful Master and is a 32nd degree Mason. He served on county boards in his home state of Iowa. Doad began his auctioneer career as a ring man in his early 20's. His catch phrase was "Our Business is Your Business". Along with his livestock auctions he did household auctions and even sold a pie or two! While vacationing in Missouri in 1976, this auctioneer and his wife, Marilyn bought a small resort on Table Rock Lake and have made Stone County their home ever since. In Missouri Doad has worked for Hamilton Brothers Auctioneer Co., Standley Auction and later Holt Auction Co. He eventually retired in January 2015 at the age of 88."
Doad was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Antoinette Westpheling; and several brothers and sisters.
Survivors include the love of his life, Marilyn Childs, of Reeds Spring; 4 sons, David Childs and wife, Barb, of Underwood, Iowa, Douglas Childs and wife, Debbie, of College Station, Texas, Tony Childs and wife, Charlotte, of Bellavista, Ark., and Jeffery Childs, of Bellavista; 3 daughters, Vicky Hatthorne and husband, Larry, of Huntsville, Texas, Carla Blair and husband, Matt, of Camdenton, Mo., and Pamela Childs, of Reeds Spring; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.
Visitation will be Wednesday, July 24, 2019, 6 to 8 p.m., at Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City. Service will be Thursday, July 25, 2019, at 2 p.m., at New Testament Christian Church Reeds Spring, with Jerry Jenkins officiating. Masonic Burial will be in Philibert Cemetery, Kimberling City. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to New Testament Christian Church, 21016 Reeds Spring, MO. Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home.
