Clarice Ann Christensen
Clarice Ann Christensen, age 84, of Council Bluffs, passed away October 9, 2019, at Azria Health Montclair in Omaha, Neb.
Clarice was born, April 16, 1935, in Council Bluffs, to the late Lynn and Leona (Hansen) Handlen and graduated from Underwood High School. She worked for 47 years at CHI-Mercy Hospital as an X-Ray Technician in Radiology. She and husband Raymond have celebrated 63 years of marriage.
In addition to her husband Raymond, she is also survived by, her 4 sons, Ed and wife Chris, of Honey Creek, Iowa, Fred, Ted and wife Kim, Tim and wife Anne, all of Council Bluffs; 10 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; her sisters, Janice Andersen and husband Jim, of Council Bluffs, Marilyn Larsen and husband Larry, of Underwood, Iowa; nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service for Clarice will be Tuesday, 1 to 4 p.m., at the Gathering Room at McCoy's, 1900 Madison Ave. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.