Jens Peter Christensen, IV
Jens Peter Christensen, IV, age 51, of Omaha, Neb., passed away November 3, 2019.
He was born December 2, 1967, in California, and was preceded in death by his brother, William Edward Christensen; and granddaughter, Stormy Skipton.
He is survived by daughter, Judy Christensen and significant other Justin Brakebill; son, Justin and significant other Meagan; his grandchildren, Jab, Jayger, Jaeleigh Brakebill, Alicia and Milo Skipton; parents, Jens P., III and JoAnn Christensen; brother, Arlo and wife Brenda; sister, Judy Horsely and husband Darin; brothers, James and wife Keary, William and wife Nicole; grandmother, Marjorie Hartman Denver; many nieces and nephews.
Memorial visitation with the family, Friday, 2 to 4 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home.
