Lorraine M. Christensen, age 83, of Treynor, Iowa, passed away June 12, 2020, at her home. Lorraine was born July 3, 1936, in Treynor, to the late Emil and Emma (Eitmann) Schroeder. She graduated from Treynor High School in 1955. Lorraine married Floyd Christensen on March 7, 1964. They were blessed with two children, Kevin and Ruth. Lorraine owned a home cleaning business for 25 years. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Treynor. In addition to her parents, Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd in 2005 and her brother, LaVerne Schroeder in 2019. Lorraine is survived by her son, Kevin (Candyce) Christensen, of Council Bluffs; daughter, Ruth (Angel Newton) Christensen, of Des Moines, Iowa; granddaughter, Courtney Christensen and Angel's son, Tyler Neitzelt. Visitation with the family, Wednesday, from 4 to 7 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Funeral service, Thursday, 1 p.m., at the funeral home. Interment, St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, in Treynor. The family will direct memorial contributions.

Service information

Jun 17
Visitation
Wednesday, June 17, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
Cutler-O'Neill Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
Jun 18
Funeral Service
Thursday, June 18, 2020
1:00PM
Cutler-O'Neill Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
