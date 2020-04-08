Marie Lou Christensen, age 90, passed away April 6, 2020, at the home of her daughter, Michelle Justesen. She was born on April 18, 1929, to the late Walter and Lillian (Peterson) Casson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bryce; son, Llew; brothers, William Casson, Walter Casson, Jr. and Wayne Casson; sisters, Beverly Andersen and Leta Hoffman; brothers-in-law, Ronald Hoffman, Robert McKern, Richard Wild, Wilner Grobe and Bernard Christensen; and sisters-in-law, Doris Rodenburg and Jean (Casson) Pearson. She is survived by daughters, Shirley (George) Smith, of Council Bluffs, Cindy (Dave) Christensen, of Underwood, Iowa, Marla Christensen, of Omaha, Neb., Michelle (Dale) Justesen, of Underwood; son, Bryce II (Carrie) Christensen, of Oviedo, Fla.; brother, Wes (Dory) Casson; sisters, Eileen Grobe, Evelyn Wild and Janet Mckern; brother-in-law, Andy Andersen; sisters-in-law, Kathy Casson, Susie Casson and Charlotte Christensen; 12 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; many, many nieces and nephews; and lifelong neighbors and friends. Memorials are suggested to Mt. Hope United Methodist Church or the American Cancer Society. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
