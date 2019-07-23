Michael R. Christensen
Michael R. Christensen, age 71, of Council Bluffs, passed away July 19, 2019, at CHI Immanuel Hospital, in Omaha, Neb.
Mike was born February 24, 1948, in Council Bluffs to the late Valeo T. and Mary Ida (Downs) Christensen. He graduated from Underwood, Iowa High School in 1966 and earned his teaching degree from Wayne State and UNO. Mike proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and the U.S. Air Force for nearly 20 years. After being honorably discharged Mike owned and operated Mike Christensen Electric.
In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia in 1989 and his brother, Timothy in 2009. Mike is survived by his daughter, Melissa Christensen, of Des Moines, Iowa; sons, Aaron Christensen, of Council Bluffs, Curt (Beth) Christensen of Marshall, Mich., Robert Pachico, of Arkansas City, Kan.; 7 grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Military honors tendered by the Kanesville Riders Honor Guard, Wednesday, 6 p.m., followed by visitation with the family until 8 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. The family will direct memorial contributions.
