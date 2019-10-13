Paul Douglas Christensen
Paul Douglas Christensen, 82, (Ret. Marine Corps Sgt Major), died peacefully surrounded by family in his Carter Lake, Iowa, home on Oct. 11, 2019.
He was born on November 9, 1936, the son of Paul R. and Vickie Christensen. Paul was raised in Carter Lake on the family dairy farm, Courtland Dairy. After graduating from Technical High School in 1955 he joined the United States Marine Corp.
He is survived by his wife, Alice of 61 years; his children, Diane (Tim) Storey, of Council Bluffs, Iowa; Paul Christensen, of Green Bay, Wis., Lori (Brian) Poldberg, of Carter Lake, Iowa; his brothers, Chris (Mary) and Terry (Diana); his ten grandchildren, Dane, Marjory, Lucy, Deric, Barbara, Emily, Adam, Grant, John, and Alice; and many nieces, nephew, and cousins. A rosary will take place at Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral home on Wednesday, 5 p.m., with a visitation following until 7 p.m. The funeral service will be on Thursday, at 9:15 a.m., at Corpus Christi Parish, Our Lady of Carter Lake Church, followed by a military burial at the Omaha National Cemetery. Luncheon will be immediately available after the funeral service in the social hall at the church. Please direct memorials to the Wounded Warrior Project.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.