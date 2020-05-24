Theresa J. (Caputo) Christensen Theresa J. (Caputo) Christensen, age 56, of Council Bluffs, passed away May 18, 2020, at Jennie Edmundson Hospital. Private family graveside service, Tuesday, 10 a.m., in Cedar Lawn Cemetery. The family will direct memorial contributions.

To plant a tree in memory of Theresa Christensen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

