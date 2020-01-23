Charles "Chuck" Christiansen
Charles Christiansen, age 90, passed away January 20, 2020.
He was born at home in Pacific Junction, Iowa, to Christian and Henrietta (Reelfs) Christiansen on June 29, 1929. He was a 1947 graduate of Underwood, Iowa High School and attended Graceland University at Lamoni, Iowa. He retired from Union Pacific Railroad after 34 years as an accountant. He was a lifelong member of the Community of Christ Church, serving as an Elder in Riverside Congregation. He served his country for 2 years in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Lloyd; and grandson, Jay Matheny.
Chuck is survived by his wife of 63 years, Wanda (Handlen); sons, Randall and Gary; daughter, Tami (Greg) Gordon, all of Council Bluffs; daughter, Lori (Brad) Evers, of Lees Summit, Mo.; 4 grandchildren; his 2 great-grandchildren; sister, Bernice Heck; brother, Leland; 4 nieces and 4 nephews. Also feeling his loss are Daniel Bucciarelli, of Rio Cuarto, Argentina and Fernando Guedez, of Caracas, Venezuela (now of Pensacola, Fla.) who were exchange students in the Christiansen home and have remained close in heart.
Memorial service and fellowship with family will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 11:30 a.m., at Riverside Community of Christ, 2828 Ave. G, Council Bluffs, with Elder Tim Arnold officiating. Following the service, lunch will be served in the fellowship hall. Memorials may be directed to Riverside Congregation of Community of Christ Church. Burial will take place at Hazel Dell Cemetery at a later date.
