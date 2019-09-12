Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR... MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND WASHINGTON COUNTIES. MISSOURI RIVER AT PLATTSMOUTH AFFECTING MILLS AND CASS COUNTIES. MISSOURI RIVER AT NEBRASKA CITY AFFECTING FREMONT AND OTOE COUNTIES. MISSOURI RIVER AT BROWNVILLE AFFECTING ATCHISON AND NEMAHA COUNTIES. MISSOURI RIVER AT RULO AFFECTING HOLT AND RICHARDSON COUNTIES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY. TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN! ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT: HTTP://WWW.WATER.WEATHER.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=OAX && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR. * FROM FRIDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...OR UNTIL THE WARNING IS CANCELLED. * AT 9:00 PM WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 23.9 FEET...OR 2.6 FEET BELOW FLOOD STAGE. * FLOOD STAGE IS 26.5 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE BY LATE FRIDAY EVENING AND CONTINUE TO RISE TO NEAR 27.5 FEET BY EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON. * IMPACT...AT 27.0 FEET...FLOODWATERS WILL IMPACT INTERSTATE 29 IN AREAS NORTH OF THE CRESCENT AND THE INTERSTATE 680 INTERCHANGE. &&