Kellee Jean Christiansen
Kellee Jean Christiansen, 41, passed away on September 8, 2019.
She was born on August 29, 1978.
Survived by husband, Doug Deines; children, Rylee, Jaxten, Grace, Emmett and Faith; father, Larry Christiansen (Jean); mother, Pamela Christiansen; brothers, Larry Keith Christiansen (Michelle) and Shaun (Brittney); many other loving relatives.
Funeral service, Thursday, September 19th, at 1 p.m., at the West Center Chapel. Memorials may be directed to the family.
