Vaughn Chute, 79, of Council Bluffs, passed away at his home on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Vaughn was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Donna Chute, of Council Bluffs; daughters, Alisa Chute, of Council Bluffs and Shanel Chute, of Rocky Face, Ga.; seven grandchildren; his many great-grandchildren; uncle, Ken Stevenson; other relatives. Private family graveside service will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020, at the Glenwood Cemetery.

