Dennis Clark Jr.
Dennis Clark Jr., age 78, passed away September 22, 2019, at CHI-Mercy Hospital.
Dennis was born July 13, 1941, in Council Bluffs, to the late Dennis Sr. and Alice Clark. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School with the class of 1959. He attended Creighton University and served on the Council Bluffs Police Department for 20 years, retiring in 1992. He is a member of Corpus Christi-Queen of Apostles Church and Fraternal Order of Police.
Dennis is preceded in death by his wife, Connie Jean Clark, in 2007.
He is survived by a daughter; son; step-son; fiancé, Donna, and her children.
Visitation, Friday, 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral service, Saturday, 11 a.m., all at the funeral home. Dennis will be laid to rest in Ridgewood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Council Bluffs Police Department.
