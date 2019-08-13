Jerrot H. Clark
Jerrot H. Clark, age 52, of Council Bluffs, passed away August 4, 2019, at his home.
Jerrot was born May 29, 1967, in Council Bluffs, to Richard D. and Florence M. (McCart) Clark Sr. He worked for Eppley Airfield for 14 years and Menards.
Jerrot was preceded in death by his daughter, Megan Clark, in 2017.
He is survived by his daughters, Jaimie Clark, Mandi Clark, both of Council Bluffs, Brandi (Jeremiah) Netzel, of Papillion, Neb.; 11 grandchildren, Kylie, Hailie, Joshua, Izzabella, Levi, Taylor, Chloe, Deavon, Lexi, Constance and Guiseppe; mother, Florence Clark, of Leawood, Kan.; father, Richard Clark Sr.; sister, Regina (Donald) Lingner; brothers, Richard (Patty) Clark Jr., all of Council Bluffs, David (Jim Wyant) Clark, of Leawood; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation with the family, Tuesday, 5 to 8 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Graveside service and burial, Wednesday, 10 a.m., in the Garner Township Cemetery. Family and friends to meet at the cemetery. The family will direct memorial contributions.
